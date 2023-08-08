Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

We will not know that until we know who the long-term owners of the club are.

Let’s also have some perspective though. If you are not one of the big six or seven in the Premier League and you have a brilliant young player with 12 months remaining on his contract, there is always a chance they will be sold.

Even Spurs are facing the prospect of selling Harry Kane because of his contractual situation. That’s football, rather than a direction of travel for United.

I doubt we will ever know how negotiations went for Ndiaye between Marseille and the Blades but the French club had the leverage in those talks because of the length left on his contract.

