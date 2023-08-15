'Sensational' Biereth fits right into strong Motherwell unit

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

The good luck continued for Motherwell on Sunday as we claimed all three points against Hibs, despite VAR not being in our favour. Not only did we confidently win the game our new wonder kid Mika Biereth was absolutely sensational.

I am not one to get over excited, but I am hoping for a lifetime contract to be announced any day now! He has the skills and strength of a Premier League player and I can’t wait to see him play next.

Losing Kevin van Veen had many of us scared; personally my fears have now been squashed.

A team can’t be about one player and Motherwell now seem to operate as a strong and focused unit, and that is down to how Kettlewell has organised the team.

This is the most confident I have felt at the beginning of a season for a while, and hopefully our faith is rewarded with progression into the next stage of the Viaplay Cup.

Our tie against St Mirren is huge for us, as a good cup run gives all fans something to root for and we haven’t been able to replicate our success from the 2017-2018 season.

I do have belief that may just change this season.