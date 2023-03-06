We know what we need to do - Neilson

Robbie Neilson believes his Hearts side can head into Wednesday night's game against Celtic full of confidence after their weekend win against St Johnstone.

The Hearts boss admitted travelling to Celtic Park is "a different challenge" but the "belief in the group" has them well placed.

“The big one for me in these games is belief, both in the team and in yourself. We’re not going to go there and control the whole game, but we have to control periods and when we have possession, we need to make the right decisions.

“We know when you play against Celtic they try and utilise, shall we say, so you have to block them of as well as you can. The difficulty as always is trying to get the pressure on them as high up the pitch as technically, they have some very good players. We have to be brave in positioning first and foremost then try and shut off the areas they try and play in.

“They can rotate their squad as well if things aren’t working out after 50 or 60 minutes and bring real quality on.

"We know what we need to do, it’s just going there now and implementing that."

Neilson also offered insight on contract negotiations with Robert Snodgrass and Josh Ginnelly. The Hearts boss eager to keep both beyond the summer.

“I have spoken to Snoddy and it is really down to him because of the age he is at and where his family are based, but I would love to keep him here because he has been outstanding.

“Gino has done outstandingly well for us, especially playing in that attacking role, so he is another one that we are talking to. It can take a bit of time to get over the line but I would like to see him here next season.”