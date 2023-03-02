Sam Davis, Back of the Net, external

The best goal I’ve seen AFC Bournemouth score was Matt Ritchie’s left-footed screamer in 2015.

In our first ever Premier League season as a club, this particular goal resulted in our first ever home win in the top flight. At home to Sunderland, a corner was half cleared from the visitors and Ritchie was waiting on the edge of the box, controlled the ball off his chest, swivelled beautifully, and smashed a volley past 6ft 8in goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.

Not only was the technique incredible (and in keeping with Ritchie as a player), but it was a massive victory for us at the time and helped us kick on and survive in the Premier League when many anticipated relegation.

Which goal is the best you've seen Bournemouth score?