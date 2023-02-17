Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are monitoring 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount's contract situation at Chelsea. (ESPN), external

Groups in Saudi Arabia have joined the race to buy Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Qatari investors are readying an opening bid worth about £5bn for United. (Bloomberg), external

Bayern Munich have told Manchester United they will need to pay £18m to sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 28, on a permanent deal. (Bild, via Mail), external

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Manchester United and Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, who is yet to renew his contract at Old Trafford. (AS in Spanish), external

