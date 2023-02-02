'Scattergun recruitment leaves Dons facing another summer rebuild'

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Quite the January for Aberdeen fans. A promising display in the League Cup semi-final which, ultimately, ended in defeat, followed by two hammerings in Edinburgh that bookended the worst result in the club’s history finally saw the football monitoring board, belatedly, rip off the plaster – jettisoning manager Jim Goodwin and his sidekick doppelganger Lee Sharp.

Goodwin traipsing over the Easter Road turf and then hopping the advertising boarding is as an enduring an image of an Aberdeen manager relieved of his duties to rival Steve Paterson departing Pittodrie in the boot of a car.

Barry Robson is interim boss once again, assisted by Scott Anderson and Steve Agnew, brought in to provide additional coaching support in a sign that the board are likely to take their time over appointing a new manager.

Despite all this, the club still had to contend with one of the more hectic transfer deadline days. Out went Vinnie Besuijen on loan and with Excelsior holding an option to buy, it’s difficult to see the sticky-toffee-pudding loving Dutchman returning to Pittodrie.

More surprising was skipper Anthony Stewart's exit on loan to MK Dons. For the second season in a row, a Dons captain departs midway through the campaign.

Truth be told, Stewart struggled with the requirement placed on him by Goodwin to play out from the back. While he looked OK, in the main, at the basic defensive side of the game, his lack of pace, coupled with a bizarre tendency to make rash decisions, has meant that Stewart’s time at Aberdeen was always on a rapid rate of descent – quickened by the red cards in Paisley and the outrageously foolish one at Hampden.

He was never going to recover from this with the support and it feels like the best solution for all for him to make a move back down south.

While rumours swirled that Marley Watkins may be made available, the Welshman remains at the Dons and was joined by FOUR loan/short-term signings - defenders Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald, goalkeeper Jay Gorter and winger Dilan Markanday - during the final 48 hours of the window.

Markanday comes with a reputation as an exciting winger who has struggled for game-time due to injury. The rest all feel a little scattergun and it’s hard to see any cohesion from a recruitment perspective.

Added to the loans of Graeme Shinnie and Patrick Mysolvic, it leaves Aberdeen staring down the barrel of quite an intensive summer rebuild once again.

All in all, one holy mess is in desperate need of tidying up at Aberdeen. Is Dave Cormack and the rest of the board able to rise to the challenge? Time will tell.