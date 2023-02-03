Fiorentina were left frustrated by Todd Boehly as the Chelsea owner took it upon himself to try to sign Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, on loan on transfer deadline day. (New York Times via Talksport), external

River Plate are set to receive almost 32m euros (£28m) following 22-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's move from Benfica to Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea's homegrown players fear the club will be forced to sell them to avoid Financial Fair Play (FFP) trouble if the Blues miss out on Champions League qualification this season. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

