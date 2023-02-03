St Mirren v Hibs: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • Hibernian have only lost two of their last 15 Scottish Premiership clashes with St. Mirren (W9 D4), although those have been in their last four league meetings (W2 L2).

  • St. Mirren remain unbeaten in 11 home league matches (W7 D4), while only Celtic (36) and Rangers (32) have more home points in this season’s Scottish Premiership than the Buddies (25).

  • Hibernian are unbeaten in four league games (W2 D2), and are yet to go five without a league defeat under Lee Johnson, last doing so in September 2021 under Jack Ross (run of nine).

  • St. Mirren’s Curtis Main has scored six league goals this season, his most ever in a single Scottish Premiership campaign. Main had scored three goals in his first 20 league appearances this season, but has since bagged three in his last two.