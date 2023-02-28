Sheffield United and Tottenham last met in the FA Cup in 1957-58, with the Blades winning 3-0 in the fourth round. The only time Spurs have beaten Sheffield United in the FA Cup was in the 1901 final, winning 3-1 in a replay at Burnden Park.

Spurs have won their past two matches against Sheffield United, both in the Premier League in the 2020-21 campaign. They last won three in a row against the Blades between 1975 and 1977.