'The results will come' - Boyes

Livingston defender Morgan Boyes believes the West Lothian side have what it takes to get back to winning ways after a recent slump.

They’ve lost four games on the bounce in all competitions, conceding 11 goals in that time, but will want to bounce back against struggling Dundee United on Wednesday.

“It has been a tough few weeks with the results we’ve been getting,” he said.

“Any team can beat any team at any given point, you can’t really go into games thinking it’s an easy win or it’s an easy loss.

“You can beat anyone, anyone can beat you, so you just have to treat each game as if you’re playing the best of the best.

“There’s no room for errors, if you want to go and get it you have to grab it with two hands so its down to us to go and do that.

“It’s just that we’ve not really been ourselves in the past four games, easy goals and stuff like that.

“We need to get back to the way we were when we were winning, not letting the slack goals come in and defending better as a team - when we sort that out the results will come our way.”