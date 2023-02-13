We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Leicester and Tottenham.

Here are some of your comments:

Leicester fans

Duncan: Brendan is fashioning another very exciting team. All new acquisitions look quality on modest prices. Leicester deserve a run without injuries that decimate smaller squads. All praise to Kelechi, who has raised his game and I've always appreciated Mendy, a great little player.

Rob: Victor Kristiansen - outstanding (again). Dynamic, aggressive and so skilful - a real pleasure to watch him play.

Richard: A top-drawer, resurgent performance from a squad now shrugging off their injury woes as they look up the table not down.

Andy: Superb display. Mendy an absolute beast in midfield. Lots of aggression from the defence to combat Kane and Son. Very proud and overdue after the past three games against Spurs.

Tottenham fans

Paul: An absolute disgrace. After defending so well last week Saturday's performance was a shambles. The midfield was out-battled and the forwards were non-existent. Maddison showed exactly why we should have gone for him in January. Don’t talk about his contract, sack Conte now and get Poch back before it’s too late for him to improve things.

EHS: Conte should go. The club has become erratic. Time for a change. An awful loss to a sub-par team. The signings made this season have not been good enough for a club of Tottenham's stature.

Ernest: Sadly I was there. One of the most abject performances I've seen. Still trying to play a system that we don't have the players to execute and there seems to be no plan B. All the more shocking on the back of the game against Manchester City last week. Were some of the players saving themselves for the Champions League game? Unacceptable!