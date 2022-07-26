Van Veen extends Motherwell deal

Motherwell have been given a massive boost before their European rescue mission, with Kevin van Veen signing a one-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old Dutch striker, who is now tied down until summer 2024, was the club's top scorer with 11 goals last season after arriving from Scunthorpe United.

He will be crucial to Motherwell's hopes of overhauling a 1-0 first-leg deficit when the Fir Park side visit Sligo Rovers on Thursday with a place in the Europa Conference third qualifying round at stake.

Manager Graham Alexander hailed Van Veen's "great impact" in his debut campaign, adding: "He has flourished being in a place where he has trust, respect and a team he enjoys playing with.

"I believe he has even more in the tank and I know how much he wants to help us continue our success from last year.”