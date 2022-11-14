Unai Emery says his Aston Villa players go into the break “looking up” after two wins against sides in the top eight of the Premier League.

Villa came from behind to beat Brighton at Amex Stadium on Sunday to back up last week’s victory over Manchester United and Emery believes positivity has returned to Villa Park.

“The players were feeling it that we were in the bottom of the Premier League and these two victories gives us confidence and six points,” he said.

“With that, we are now 12th and thinking more about achieving the next position, looking in front and looking up.

“These points keep us calm for our work over the next few weeks and leave us with a good atmosphere.”

When the Premier League returns on Boxing Day, Villa host Liverpool before travelling to Tottenham on New Year’s Day.

“They are very difficult matches but I want to create a good spirit, be organised defensively and strong offensively,” Emery said.