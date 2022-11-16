Stopping goals was on Everton's mind in the summer window; scoring goals will be for January

I﻿an Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

After a torrid few days in Bournemouth, Everton must now take stock, regroup and find solutions.

Those not involved in the World Cup have flown to Australia for two friendlies, but thoughts will be very much on home, and how the side can improve from Boxing Day onwards.

The transfer market will be open in January, and you would imagine recruitment will be a big part of manager Frank Lampard’s thinking in terms of finding those solutions.

The club successfully made the defence much stronger in the last window with the additions of Nathan Patterson, Conor Coady and James Tarkowski, but it's further up the pitch where concerns now lie. Goals win matches, and Everton need more of them when the domestic season resumes.

Hopefully Dominic Calvert-Lewin will emerge fully fit after the break, while Tom Cannon looks to have great potential - though it would be unfair to heap that kind of pressure on the 19-year-old just yet. He will surely be PART of the answer, rather than the answer itself.

Proven goalscorers are not easy to find in January, but Everton must hope they can find at least one to help stabilise their league position.