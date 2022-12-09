'This is what we live for at Rangers'

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Ahead of this weekend's SWPL Cup showpiece, Rangers boss Malky Thomson says getting to finals is what he and his players "live for".

Rangers take on Hibs at Tynecastle on Sunday, and are looking to lift the SWPL Cup for the first time.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Thomson said: "Coming to Rangers as a coach or a player, you want to test yourself, you want the challenges and you want the big stage.

“This is the environment we want to be in as coaches, as players, and they know they can handle it.

“There’s a lot of young players in our group just now so the future is really looking bright at Rangers and certainly in women’s football and that is one of our driving forces."

Captain Kathryn Hill echoed her manager's sentiments about Rangers belonging on the biggest stage.

“Any cup final is exciting," Hill said. "But as Rangers players it’s what the club is all about so hopefully we can do it on Sunday and get that trophy."