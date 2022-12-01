N﻿ew Rangers boss Michael Beale has praised Steven Gerrard as a huge influence on his career - but says there are "subtle differences" to their managerial methods.

Beale was first-team coach under manager Gerrard at Ibrox for three-and-a-half years, delivering the club's first title in a decade in 2021, and the partnership moved on to Aston Villa before Beale struck out on his own at QPR in the summer.

﻿“Steven has been a huge influence on me as a person, because he has very high standards and very high morals," Beale said at his Rangers unveiling.

“In the three-and-a-half years I worked with him, he has enabled me to sit in a position like this. He brought me on a lot in terms of management and leadership. I think I added a different part to that management team which was coaching on the pitch.

“I don’t want to compare myself to anybody. Steven is himself and will go on to become a fantastic manager with his staff.

"This is the start of a new journey here now and there will be subtle differences.

“Neither of us were particularly close to the players in terms of being friends, but they knew we cared for them every day. We certainly built strong feelings with the players and I think that’s the way you have to go.

“I’m going to be very hands-on as a coach on the pitch because that’s what my skill-set is."