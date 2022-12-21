Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport:

Gary O’Neil’s reign as full-time Bournemouth boss may have started with a defeat, but Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game at Newcastle should have given him food for thought.

Wales’ elimination at the World Cup's group stage meant that Bournemouth’s only two representatives, Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore, were available from the off, but O’Neil’s team selection was complicated by losing several other players to illness.

Cherries fans may have also have been surprised to see Eddie Howe naming a strong Newcastle packed with World Cup returnees, when he regularly made wholesale changes for cup competitions during his time at Bournemouth.

While O’Neil’s men will be disappointed to have failed to score - perhaps missing the drive of the absent Marcus Tavernier, who was hitting his best form before the mid-season hiatus - it was another committed defensive display against top-tier opposition.

After 15 league games, it is not a fluke that Newcastle are in the top three. But in two visits to St James’ Park this season, the Cherries’ rearguard has only been breached by a controversial VAR-awarded penalty in September, and Adam Smith’s unfortunate own goal on Tuesday.

It was scant reward for the hardcore of nearly 500 Bournemouth fans who had travelled to Tyneside, with many others caught cold by the decision to move the game forward by 24 hours – with barely a week’s notice – because of ambulance strikes in the North-East.

Meanwhile, O’Neil has also begun assembling his backroom staff, with Liverpool academy coach Tim Jenkins the first to join.