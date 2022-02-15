Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

After Saturday’s 2-0 win over Watford, all eyes and talk is on a top-10 place in the Premier League and possibly Europe. All this from, what some would consider, a tin-pot club on the south coast.

Not considering we were staring oblivion in the face, with our ground sold, then having to ground share, then the Withdean and finally the Amex - and not forgetting the fantastic training facilities at Lancing.

Thank you, Mr Bloom.

Most had given up on us right at the very beginning, just one season in the Premier League, but look where we are today.

Graham Potter's blue and white army marching ever forward. No doubt this season is going to be the best yet - there may even be some club records achieved.

To be honest I’d be very, very happy with a top-10 finish. A bonus would be getting into Europe, in fact the icing on the cake!

Tonight we are away to Manchester United, so let's hope it’s another three points. Amazingly, on Saturday we return to the Amex for a 15:00 GMT kick off against Burnley. Bring it on.