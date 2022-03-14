Ray Hunt, In That Number podcast, external

It’s not been a good week.

After the embarrassment at Villa Park, Saints could have put things right with back-to-back home games against Newcastle and Watford.

Both were winnable going off February’s form which saw impressive victories over Tottenham, Everton and Norwich as well as a solid point against Manchester United.

Not only were the wins flowing, but so too were goals, and clean sheets became the norm at St Mary’s. We were looking up the table with a favourable upcoming schedule.

Turn the page to March, and last season’s bad form has reared its ugly head and this one threatens to fizzle out. We slumped to our second home defeat of the season against Newcastle, despite taking an early lead. A big response was needed against Watford, only to be two down after two early defensive errors.

And it wasn’t just the losses – it was the manner of them. A lack of intensity, creativity or ideas, despite leading in stats such as possession and attempts.

As Hernandez's second goal rippled the net, the belief drained from the fans. I myself spent a good 10 minutes after the final whistle, head in my hands, trying to understand what I’d just witnessed, with Watford fans’ songs ringing in my ears. We once again find ourselves looking down the table and calculating the games in hand of teams below us.

What was once a bump in the road has become a hole. We can take little solace from the Premier League break with the tiny matter of a sixth-round FA Cup tie against Manchester City on the horizon.