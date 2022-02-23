Atletico Madrid v Man Utd: Team news

Manchester United will again be without striker Edinson Cavani, who has not travelled to Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie because of a groin problem.

The 35-year-old has been unable to train for two weeks and "it doesn't make sense to push him" said interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who has hinted he is likely to freshen up his side.

Atletico Madrid will be without their captain Koke, who suffered an injury in their 3-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday, while fellow midfielder Yannick Carrasco and defender Felipe are both suspended.

Manager Diego Simeone can however call on midfielder Thomas Lemar, who has recovered from Covid-19.

