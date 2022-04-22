Klopp says there are no new problems that he knows as of yet. Roberto Firmino is still feeling uncomfortable so it is unclear whether he will be available for selection.

He says his team are in “a good moment” after Tuesday’s fine win over Manchester United: “It’s a situation we’ve never been in before and we love it. But we’ve not achieved a lot yet, one trophy won and three others to go. The next game is very important.”

He revealed he never expected to be in Liverpool’s current position after last season’s late upturn in form clinched Champions League qualification: “All I knew was that we would be better. The end of last season was spectacular. We intensified all efforts and it’s been special so far.”

On the excellent form of Spain midfielder Thiago: “I don’t like to speak too much about individual players. Of course we knew Thiago would be able to help us and that he would fit in. He wanted to join us and he knew how we played. He’s a real football person.”