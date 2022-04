Robbie Neilson makes just one change to the Hearts side that started last Sunday's 3-2 win at Dundee United.

Out goes Aaron McEneff from midfield, who is replaced by Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn.

The good news for Neilson is duo Andy Halliday and Stephen Kingsley return, but they are only fit enough for the bench.

