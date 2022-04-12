'I think there's still a glimmer of hope' - Your relegation thoughts

We asked you whether you think Norwich could defy most expectations and avoid relegation this season.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Bernie: I will keep hoping for survival as long as the team gives reason for hope. The Brighton game gave no reason for hope but the Burnley game did. Deep down I don't think we will survive.

Neil: Sunday was surely just a consolation prize. Other teams around us have found form as well so, while we still have a chance, I do not expect us to stay up. I would just like us to battle bravely and show some grit and class ready for next season.

Ben: After the Burnley win there is a realisation that we still have belief to stay up but if we are to stay up we need a draw at Manchester United and a win against Newcastle. If that happens it shows we have the quality and ambition to stay up.

Shane: I think if the club can get close to 30 points and still be relegated, it at least shows improvement from 2019-2020, when no money was spent -compared to £50m last summer. It gives hope that another promotion may finally achieve the aim of becoming an established Premier League side if the next time a few more signings can add to what has come in this year.

George: This may be an optimistic thought but if we play how we played on Sunday, I think it could go down to the wire. Of course having a -40 odd goal difference gives us no advantages but I think there is still a glimmer of hope.

Eric: It’s unlikely, but stranger things have happened. Craig Shakespeare has done it before with Leicester but we will need some big results against some of the big teams in our remaining games. We needed to beat Brentford at home and should have got a draw at Leeds.

