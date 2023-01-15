Motherwell winger Stuart McKinstry scored the opening goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Ross County, but he admits life is tough right now for the squad, and says they need to stick together .

On his goal, the Leeds United loanee said: "It was good link up play, Kev [van Veen] held it up and I’ve made the run.

"I think the conditions made it easy with how wet the grass was and stuff so it was a good finish, but it’s not the biggest deal at the end of the day. Not getting the three points is, so I’m not particularly buzzing about getting the goal.

"It’s been a difficult season, but we still know the quality that we have here. We’ve not had the best of luck and the chances we’ve had haven’t gone our way.

"We’re still not in the worst part of where we can be, there’s still a long way to go so us as players and as a team we need to realise there’s still a long way to go and we can still push up the table and get to where we should be.

"Confidence is everything in football - every player and every team will go through it. I think you get a bit more luck when you’ve got more confidence, so it’s a difficult time.

"We need to keep together, be strong as a team, and help each other out when we need it. We need to get back up the table, and we’re doing everything we can to get there."