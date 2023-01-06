Ethan Pinnock and Yoane Wissa's impressive performances in Brentford's 3-1 win over Liverpool got the Bees duo a spot in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week.

Ethan Pinnock

"For the second consecutive week, I find myself selecting Ethan Pinnock for my team," Crooks said.

"His performance against a Liverpool side who were battered in the first half, then tried to fight back in parts of the second, was resolute and in the same form I saw him in against West Ham only a few days earlier.

"For a player I thought might struggle in the Premier League, he seems to be growing in confidence with every game.

"However, I have some concerns about Liverpool. Their midfield didn't just look old against Brentford, it is old - and Jurgen Klopp needs to do something about it if they want to stand any chance of securing a top-four place this season."

Yoane Wissa

"Brentford reminded the former European champions what a proper contest actually looked like, and what happens when a team is prepared for battle and is not fazed by reputations.

"The player who took it upon himself to lead the charge for Brentford was Yoane Wissa.

"Not only was he brilliant on the night, he didn't sulk when his two previous goals were ruled offside.

"Eventually, Wissa got his reward with an even better goal for his sheer perseverance when his header was judged to have gone over the line.

"Nice to see VAR doing its job properly for once."

