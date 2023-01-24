Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards believes Brighton could sell Moises Ciacedo to fund a move for Mykola Matviyenko.

The Seagulls are reportedly stepping up their interest in the £20m-rated Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine centre-back.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Matviyenko played for De Zerbi at Shakhtar so he knows him well.

"Shakhtar have proven with Mudryk going to Chelsea that they are very tough negotiators in sticking to their asking price. I think Brighton have offered £20m and they are holding out for a little bit more.

"That link between De Zerbi and the player probably helps Brighton in trying to get him. We had been led to believe that Moises Caicedo was up for sale this month, so it makes you wonder if Brighton are going to sell him to fund these sorts of deals.

"If De Zerbi wants Matviyenko and they have that money to go and spend, then why not?"

Listen to Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds