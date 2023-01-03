County's blunt attack makes for bleak viewing

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

On most occasions, a clean sheet and point at Pittodrie would suffice for the County support.

However, after such a gutless performance, those thoughts can’t be held following what was County's first point in the last five outings.

Ross County have no attacking threat. Malky Mackay praised his side’s defensive structure post-match – which is a fair comment – but that should have come as standard considering his side only managed to muster up one shot on target throughout the entirety.

That stat itself should explain just how bleak of a watch it was for those of the Staggie contingent who travelled along the A96.

There is a clear lack of attacking confidence throughout the squad. When Yan Dhanda was substituted at half-time it had a detrimental impact on the creativity on the park.

On several occasions the ball would be sitting in a good position for County to break forward, but there was no life in the play, and with any slight Aberdeen press the ball would inevitably end up back at the feet of Ross Laidlaw.