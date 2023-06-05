Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga has won the Premier League's Save of the Season award.

The 25-year-old made an outstanding double block in the October victory over Aston Villa, repelling John McGinn before getting to his feet to block Jacob Ramsey's follow-up.

It has been a rollercoaster year for the Spain keeper, usurping Edouard Mendy as Chelsea's number one after Graham Potter arrived and then finding his place threatened once again when Frank Lampard came in as interim manager.

If Chelsea do not sign another keeper in the summer, it will be interesting to see if Kepa best fits new boss Mauricio Pochettino's vision for his stopper.