Hearts pair can't prevent Messi magic

Hearts defenders Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson were undone by a piece of Lionel Messi brilliance as Australia fell to a friendly defeat against world champions Argentina in Beijing.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner bent a glorious strike into the top corner after just 79 seconds - the fastest goal of his international career - to send his side on their way to a 2-0 win.

Rowles played the full 90 minutes, Atkinson made way for St Mirren full-back Ryan Strain midway through the second half, and Hearts midfielder Camy Devlin was an unused substitute.

German Pezzella sealed victory after the break as the Socceroos again succumbed to the side they had run close in a 2-1 defeat in the World Cup last 16 in December.