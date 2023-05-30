St Mirren 0-3 Rangers: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Rangers ended their Scottish Premiership campaign with a 3-0 win in Paisley.

Here's what you had to say:

Ronnie: A good performance in the final game augers well for next season. This was not a disaster season; our points tally would have won the title more often than not, but the Old Firm losses decided it. We need a centre forward, that must be our priority. Colak is not the answer, despite scoring he contributes nothing else. Souttar looks the real deal and a steal from Hearts.

Martin: The season is over, and the rebuild of the squad has now started. We need to hit the ground running in August - we have to be ready.