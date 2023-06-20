Everton midfielder James Garner has revealed that manager Sean Dyche wishes to increase his attacking contributions going into the new season.

Speaking to the club's media team, Garner said: “Dyche gave me a chance, which is ultimately the most important thing.

“It was up to me to take it, which I feel like I did. He gave me that chance and confidence to play - to show what I can do with belief.

“His style of play is very different, so he just wants me to adapt, get forward and pass forward. He also really wants me to get goals and assists. That’s what he’s telling me to do each week and in the games that I play. He really wants me to shoot, cross and assist - that’s what he’s trying to help me with.

“I feel comfortable switching positions. From defence to midfield, midfield to right-back. I feel ready and more than capable of doing it.”