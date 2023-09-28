Kilmarnock v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

After their 2-0 win in April last season, Kilmarnock could earn successive league victories over St Mirren for the first time since October 2019 (run of four).

St Mirren are without a win in nine top-flight visits to Kilmarnock (D3 L6) since a 3-1 victory in May 2013 under Danny Lennon.

After winning their opening match to a Scottish Premiership season for the first time since 2018-19, Kilmarnock have failed to win any of their other league games this season (P5 D3 L2), making it the second time this year they have gone five league matches without a win (also February to March).

St Mirren come into this match unbeaten in the Premiership this season (P6 W4 D2); they haven’t gone unbeaten in seven matches in the top flight since doing so across two seasons: their final five games in 2000-01 and first two in 2006-07.