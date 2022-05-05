Man City v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 28 league games against Newcastle (W23 D4), going down 2-1 at St James’ Park in January 2019.

Newcastle have never won a Premier League game at Etihad Stadium (D2 L14), losing each of their last 12 visits to the ground. Their last away win against Manchester City was at Maine Road in September 2000, with Alan Shearer scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory.

Manchester City have scored at least once in each of their last 26 Premier League games against Newcastle, the joint-longest run of one team scoring against another in the competition’s history (Arsenal v West Brom and Man Utd v Leicester, also 26).