Liverpool v Wolves: Team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes injured trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho will be in the matchday squad but says no risks will be taken with the Golden Boot-chasing Egypt forward.

The Anfield club will also monitor Joe Gomez, who was forced off at Southampton on Tuesday but who Klopp does not believe has a serious injury.

Victory will give the Reds the title if Manchester City fail to beat Aston Villa.

Wolves may recall goalkeeper Jose Sa, who was rested against Norwich.

Max Kilman, Romain Saiss and Nelson Semedo remain sidelined.

