Here are some more of your comments about Graham Potter's dismissal:

Shaun: Sad to see him go, sacking him mid-season isn’t going to get us top four, that ship has sailed. That being said, Edin Terzic would be my choice.

Chris: I think it was an impossible job. I think in the longer term Potter will see this sacking as a blessing. I believe he is a good, decent and professional manager based on recognising each player's abilities and nurturing mutual integrity to build a team approach. Based on this he will be back in successful management soon.

Nick: There's no doubt results were not good enough, but I question the timing - is anyone they bring in going to do any better between now and the end of the season? We looked as good as we have for a while on Saturday, we just made one error and McGinn produced a moment of magic. I think changing at the end of the season would have been better.

Francis: The board was very patient with Potter. The sacked manager had no reason for the string of poor results judging by the array of talent available to him. It was clear Potter had no idea what to do with the players. Clearly the worst manager to have occupied the Chelsea dugout in a long time. May he find success elsewhere.

Ryan: Potter is a great man-manager, however I don't think he was ready for egos that a majority of the current Chelsea players have. I hope he lands on his feet but I do think in the end it was the right decision. We need someone who can put the egos in check. Whoever comes in, I think John Terry needs to step up and be part of their team.