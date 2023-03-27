Sakala 'very disappointed' in Zambia fans

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala has expressed his disappointment that he was booed by Zambia fans in Sunday's 2-0 win over Lesotho.

"Being called for National Team games has and will always be an honour to me," he wrote on Instagram. "However this time it has been very difficult and by far the worst experience of my entire career.

"Over the years I have endured the pain of being insulted endlessly by the Zambian fans for my style of playing, game after game. The game we had on 26 March was no different as I was brutally insulted, being called selfish etc by Zambian fans at the Stadium before the game started.

"I am very disappointed in the Zambian fans for the vicious insults and endlessly booing directed to me, when I have done nothing but show hard work, sacrifice, dedication and commitment to win games for my country."

Sakala grabbed both assists in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win, and says it will not stop him from representing his country.

"I appreciate the support I’m receiving from my family, National team coach, the entire management, my team mates and all the fans that has shown me love and support," he added.

"I will continue to wear my national team jersey with pride because Zambia represent unity."