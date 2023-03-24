'We can't go into holiday mode' - Kettlewell

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has been impressed with his players' work ethic during the current international break, and used a bounce game against Irish side St Patrick's Athletic to test some new ideas.

"I think it's important to get the message across to the players that as much as it's international week, it's still a working week for us," he said.

"We can't go into holiday mode and think we can just pick it up again next week. It gives me more of an opportunity to see and work with the players which has been limited with the number of games.

"Today puts a real good cap on that in terms of setting up in the way we want to play, asking different personnel to go into different positions, and seeing how one or two might fit into a different shape as well which is good - it gives you food for thought moving forwards," he added, speaking after the game at Fir Park.

"The players have been great, but that's what I expect - if you're not in the team you have to be pushing your way towards that and today gives us an opportunity to see that."