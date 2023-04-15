Chelsea 1-2 Brighton: What De Zerbi said

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi to BBC Sport: "It's an amazing day for us. The result, the performance. This game gives more energy, more confidence, more enthusiasm to finish the season in the best way. Now we have to prepare for the semi-final. We'd like to play the final. To do that we'll have to win."

On more injuries: "We're losing too many players. I'm very lucky to be a coach of Brighton. We have many solutions. We can change position of a lot of players. We believe in ourself.

"Julio Enciso played a fantastic game until the goal and then he finished the game. It's not a surprise. He's a good guy. He has to progress and improve in his mentality - to explain to him the importance of the last 10 minutes. If we conceded a goal then his goal is not important like if you win. The important thing is to have the confidence from your team-mates. I don't like if you score and then you finish the game. You have to think about the team."

On the FA Cup semi-final: "We are a serious team with serious players. Nothing changes. We work a normal week. We would like to make our fans happy."