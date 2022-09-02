Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "up for any challenge" and will "deliver goals" for Chelsea, according to manager Thomas Tuchel.

"Auba is happy to fight for challenges so if he wants to take the number nine shirt or he wants to show people in London he is better than they think, then all the better," he said.

"I know he is a very focused person with an open heart who is happy to be on the pitch every day. He is up for any challenge and he is happy to be on the pitch and score goals."

When asked about his reported ill-discipline at Arsenal, Tuchel said Aubameyang was "always positive" and "in a good state of mind" when the pair worked together at Borussia Dortmund.

"There was nothing big," said Tuchel. "He has a bit of a problem with his time but he never missed a meeting. Sometimes in the 60 minutes before training it is a struggle for him and it may be 59 or 58 minutes.

"He was always positive and he never missed training, he was always happy and in a good state of mind and it impacts the group in a positive way, this is how I remember Auba and this is what we expect from him."