Analysis: Brentford 5-2 Leeds United

Ben Miller, BBC Sport

"Frustration" was the word used most frequently in the aftermath of another pyrotechnically eventful afternoon for Leeds - a term that felt far from sufficient to describe Jesse Marsch's emotions during and after their third game without a win.

Booked for petulance as his side lost 1-0 at Brighton last week, Marsch and his players could be accused of matching their high entertainment value with a damaging naivety that is costing goals and certain to land their manager in more trouble off the field.

Marsch's claims about pre-season promises being broken by dismissive referees must surely be addressed, but Leeds must also seek answers from within about the 14 penalties they have conceded since their return to the top flight in 2020 - the most of any team except Wolves.

The forthright Premier League newcomer seems unlikely to back down in his demands for discussions about the disrespect he feels he has been shown. Marsch has nine days to cool off before a probable enforced break from the touchline when Nottingham Forest visit Elland Road.