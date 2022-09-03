Analysis: Motherwell 0-0 Dundee United

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland.

A point and a clean sheet is progress for Dundee United and interim boss Liam Fox. It builds some much-needed confidence after Jack Ross' sacking following that 9-0 drubbing by Celtic, having also defeated Livingston on Wednesday.

However, they were fortunate not to lose given the amount of chances Motherwell created and missed.

With the experience they have and muscle memory from last season when they were more miserly, their defending will surely improve, but attack continues to be a concern.

United have netted just twice in the league and didn't really look like scoring at Fir Park. A lot has been invested in the likes of Tony Watt, Steven Fletcher, and creative midfielder Dylan Levitt. Fox, or whoever replaces Ross, needs to start getting more from them.