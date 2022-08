Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves are in talks with out-of-contract former Manchester City defender Jason Denayer.

Denayer’s camp have spoken to numerous clubs, including Leicester, since the Belgian’s contract at Lyon expired in the summer.

However, so far, the 27-year-old is still to agree a contract.

Wolves are in the process of selling Willy Boly to Nottingham Forest and manager Bruno Lage is keen to secure an experienced replacement.