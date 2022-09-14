This will be the fifth time Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic have faced each other in the group stage of a Champions League campaign, following 2004-05 (one home win each) and 2007-08 (one home win each).

Former Celtic winger Marian Shved scored twice on his Champions League debut for Shakhtar Donetsk (v RB Leipzig); no player has ever netted more within their first two appearances for the club in the competition.

Shakhtar Donetsk are in the group stage for the 17th time and this is their sixth campaign in a row. They have featured in 14 of the last 16 Champions League group stages.