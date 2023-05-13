Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

St Johnstone were never really safe and this result officially drags them into the relegation mire, given Kilmarnock can go above them with a win at Rugby Park next Saturday.

May looked in lively form but his side registered just one shot on target. Other stats suggest their attack did at least have something, with 80 entries into the final third to Motherwell's 57 and more touches in the opposition box.

However, it is little consolation given they ultimately drew a blank.