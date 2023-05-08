BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope said "it looked like there was a bit of a healing moment" between players and fans after the 2-1 defeat by Manchester City.

Sam Allardyce took his players over to the travelling supporters at Etihad Stadium and applauded them, with players throwing their shirts into the crowd.

Pope said it felt like "tentative steps" in repairing the relationship with the fanbase after their recent apology for ignoring some in a video which went viral.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Pope said: "Taking it at face value and what you feel in the stadium, it looked like there was a bit of a healing moment.

"Whether people have been right or wrong in their assessment of what has gone on with videos, it was tentative steps. Then shirts got thrown in and Leeds fans did their thing didn’t they?

"They kept going and it was a nice way to finish the game. There was enough of a performance for fans to come away and say he has turned the tide a bit here, and the guys have responded because their heads didn’t drop.

"That was the big thing. All of that combined made for that moment which felt pretty real."

