We wanted to hear from you after Brighton secured European qualification for the first time.

Here are some of your comments:

Matthew: I was 11 years old in 1983. I have lived on those memories for 40 years. After all that this club has been through in those years, this is beyond belief. Thank you, Mr Tony Bloom, for making so many people’s dreams come true. Well done to Robert de Zerbi and all the players. Fantastic achievement! Dreams really do come true!

Matthew: Brighton have been building towards this moment for some time and to realise it this season after losing Graham Potter and some star players is a huge testament to the work the club do behind the scenes and the way that De Zerbi has transformed the team with his unique style of build-up. It has been an immense privilege to see the club reach their ambitions.

Charlie: Outstanding achievement at a fraction of the money spent by big teams. A real team with a great manager. I just hope they don't become a nursery team or lose the manager.

Chris: I was initially a little concerned over the impact a European campaign may have on our next domestic season. However, after witnessing the celebrations on and off the pitch on what really is a historic day for the club, I've decided to shrug off those concerns and strap in and brace myself for another exciting season with the Albion! Bring it on!

Steve: It's actually quite emotional when you consider where we've been over past few years. For us, this achievement is up there with Leicester in 2016. The quality of football has been extraordinary and the goal tally is quite unbelievable compared with recent seasons. Just need experienced players for European campaign.