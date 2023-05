Manchester United are interested in signing Paris St-Germain's Morocco full-back Achraf Hakimi, 24. (Football Insider), external

United and PSG sent scouts to watch 25-year-old England striker Tammy Abraham play for Roma against AC Milan on Saturday. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Leicester City will sell 26-year-old England playmaker James Maddison this summer even if they avoid relegation, with Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham interested. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are monitoring Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, who is on loan at Sevilla from United. (AS), external

