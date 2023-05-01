Rangers 'switched off' - Sportscene analysis

Sportscene pundits Neil McCann and Scott Allan were in disbelief at the defending from Rangers as Jota scored the only goal of the semi-final at Hampden on Sunday.

Former Rangers winger, McCann described the scenario as "a catalogue of errors" on Sunday's show.

"Every time you watch it you see something else that could be different from a Rangers perspective," he said. "Essentially, it's just about not switching on, not being concentrated and being severely punished.

"James Tavernier actually had a good game, he defended the back post really well two or three times. But, the crucial moment in this game, he switches off."

Allan, who is currently plying his trade with Arbroath added it was "such a poor goal to lose".

"I don't know how many times this season wee've seen players switch off from free-kicks. Celtic take it quick, as everyone who watches Scottish football weekly knows they do."