G﻿ary Rose, BBC Sport

With nothing at stake in this game, David Moyes fielded a very youthful side, with 18-year-old forward Divin Mubama joined in the first XI by midfielder and fellow debutant Oscar Scarles, who is just 16.

Flynn Downes has consistently impressed in this competition, but all the younger players brought energy and hunger into a game that could easily have played out like a pre-season friendly, given the lack of anything to play for.

Despite his age, Scarles played with real maturity on the left and provided a number of dangerous crosses, and the crowning moment really should have been a goal for Mubama.

Although he initially celebrated what was West Ham's second as his own after heading a cross powerfully towards goal, it later went down as an own goal by FCSB's Joyskim Dawa as he tried in vain to clear off the line.

But that will be the only disappointment on a night that should be a seen as a huge success for the club's youth development.

"Hopefully we are getting future pressure on the boys in the first team. All the boys played really well," Moyes said.

"They have a great spirit in the under-23s. There is a great spirit at West Ham and everyone is pleased for these young players.

"Everybody wants an opportunity - you just hope they can grab it, and I thought they did tonight."