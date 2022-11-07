Hibernian v Ross County: Pick of the stats
- Published
Hibernian have only lost one of their last eight home games against Ross County in the top-flight (W5 D2), winning both such matches against them last season by an aggregate score of 5-0.
Ross County have lost four of their last five league games against Hibernian (W1), including both of their last two; never before have they suffered three straight defeats to Hibs in the top-flight.
Hibernian are yet to win a midweek league game (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) in six attempts in 2022 (D3 L3), scoring just one goal in those six fixtures.